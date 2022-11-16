Genome Insight and Kun-hee Lee Child Cancer & Rare Disease Project Team of SNUH (Seoul National University Hospital) Made an Agreement About a Pediatric Cancer Whole Genome Collaborative Study

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genome Insight, a precision medicine whole genome platform company, and Kun-hee Lee Child Cancer & Rare Disease Project Team of SNUH (Seoul National University Hospital), funded by the family of ex-Samsung Group Chairman Kun-hee Lee, announces today a collaborative study for a whole genome sequencing (WGS)-based approach to pediatric solid cancer diagnosis in the clinical setting. The partnership’s shared goal is to accelerate the widespread access and use of a W

Click here to view original post