Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces All-in-One AAV Production System for Scalable Gene Therapy Workflows and Commercial Applications

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today introduced the Gibco CTS AAV-MAX Helper-Free AAV Production System, a new all-in-one solution designed to help meet clinical and commercial demands for cost-effective and scalable development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. To date, it is the only product of its kind that is manufactured under cGMP conditions to enable large-scale applications. AAV is used in 82% of vira

