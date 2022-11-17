UC San Diego Computer Scientist Honored for Excellence in Semiconductor Design Research

November 17, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on UC San Diego Computer Scientist Honored for Excellence in Semiconductor Design Research

UC San Diego professor Tajana Šimuni? Rosing will receive the 2022 University Research Award from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC) for excellence in semiconductor design research.

Click here to view original post