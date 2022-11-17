UC San Diego Computer Scientist Honored for Excellence in Semiconductor Design Research

UC San Diego professor Tajana Šimuni? Rosing will receive the 2022 University Research Award from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC) for excellence in semiconductor design research.
