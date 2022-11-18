Artificial Neural Networks Learn Better When They Spend Time Not Learning at All

November 18, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Artificial Neural Networks Learn Better When They Spend Time Not Learning at All

UC San Diego researchers discuss how mimicking sleep patterns of the human brain in artificial neural networks may help mitigate the threat of catastrophic forgetting in the latter, boosting their utility across a spectrum of research interests.

