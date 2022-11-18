Kyowa Kirin and MEI Pharma Announce Topline Data from the Phase 2 MIRAGE Study Evaluating Zandelisib in Patients with Indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in Japan

TOKYO & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology and MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced topline data from the Phase 2 MIRAGE study evaluating zandelisib, an orally administered investigational phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (“PI3K?”) inhibitor, in

