QuidelOrtho to Host Investor Day on December 13, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at Convene at Nasdaq MarketSite, 151 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036. This is the inaugural Investor Day following the combination of Quidel Corp

