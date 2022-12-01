Remembering Longtime UC San Diego Supporter Kwan So

Businessperson, community leader and philanthropist Kwan So has died at the age of 89. So was a longtime dedicated supporter of the University of California San Diego, serving as a trustee of the UC San Diego Foundation from 1992 to 2019.
