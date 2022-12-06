Avalon Ventures spins off a separate fund to handle life science companies — armed with $135M

Avalon Ventures has been a major player in the investing games both in tech and in the biotech world, but now a new fund will be zeroed in on investing in the life science field.

Kevin Kinsella

Christened Avalon BioVentures, the venture capital firm will be committed to investing in early-stage biomedical companies and has officially closed the fund with $135 million on hand from new and existing investors. The company will be focused specifically on the life science space only and emerging from Avalon’s tech and life science approach. The company will continue to “leverage” Avalon’s team and accelerator; Avalon founder Kevin Kinsella will be brought in as an emeritus partner.

In an interview with Endpoints News, managing partner Jay Lichter said that with Avalon having a “good run” in the life sciences side of the business, its investors recognized and encouraged…

Click here to view original post