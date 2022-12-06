European Commission lays groundwork to unwind Illumina’s $7B+ Grail merger

The European Commission has recommended steps that — though not yet final — would require Illumina to “swiftly” unwind its controversial $7.1 billion Grail buyout.

The Commission delivered a “statement of objections” on Monday, detailing the process Illumina would need to take in divesting Grail, its blood testing spinout launched in 2016. Illumina re-acquired Grail back in August, despite criticism from both the FTC and EU.

The FTC filed a complaint against the merger last March over concerns that it would stifle innovation for liquid biopsy cancer screening tests called multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests, which are developed by Grail.

“With this transaction, Illumina would have an incentive to cut off GRAIL’s rivals from accessing its technology, or otherwise disadvantage them,” European Commission EVP Margrethe Vestager said in a statement earlier this year.

Illumina, however, argued that the merger is “pro-competitive and will accelerate innovation.”

“Illumina can…

Click here to view original post