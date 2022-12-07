SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for the potential treatment of a broad range of neurosensory-inflammatory disorders, today announced the presentation of preclinical data related to the company’s EP262 development program at the 6th GA2LEN Global Urticaria Forum being held in Berlin, Germany, December 7-8, 2022. EP262, a potent, highly selective antagonist of Mas-related G protein-coupled receptor X2 (MRGPR
Escient Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation of Data Highlighting the Preclinical Development of EP262 at the 6th GA2LEN Global Urticaria Forum
