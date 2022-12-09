Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

December 9, 2022 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs) platform to create antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced preliminary safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 ACE?Breast-03 study during a Spotlight Poster Presentation at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The data presented by the investigator demonstrated 51.7% overall response rate (ORR
Click here to view original post