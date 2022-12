BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T GC012F data from ongoing clinical trial presented at 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell” or the “Company”,…

