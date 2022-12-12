QuidelOrtho Announces Separation of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roles

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho” or the “Company”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Dr. Kenneth F. Buechler, Lead Independent Director, to non-executive Chairman, effective December 11, 2022. The separation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer roles is a
