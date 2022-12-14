Micronoma to Provide Oncobiota Solution and Company Updates During JPM Life Science Conference Week 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Micronoma, the first biotech company offering early cancer detection using a microbiome-driven liquid biopsy platform, today announced that Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CEO and Co-founder of Micronoma will participate in J.P. Morgan Week in San Francisco, CA in January 2023. Miller-Montgomery will present company updates at the following events: Event: Biotech Showcase 2023: The Investor Conference for Innovators January 9-11, 2023, San Francisco, U.S

