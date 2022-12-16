QuidelOrtho and Runda Medical Form Joint Venture to Develop and Manufacture Assays for VITROS® Platform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho” or the “Company”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics (IVD) technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to form a joint venture (JV) between Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Trading (China) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of QuidelOrtho, and Shanghai Medconn Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai Rund

Click here to view original post