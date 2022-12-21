Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, followed by a question and answer session. A live webcast of Acadia’s presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presenta

