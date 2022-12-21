SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluestar Genomics today announced the company’s U.S. and international commercialization of its first test for early detection of pancreatic cancer in high-risk patients, and unveiled a new name, ClearNote Health™. The company also announced its first international distribution agreement with LifeStrands Genomics, a part of Pathology Asia’s Genomics and Life Sciences division. “ClearNote Health is focused on detecting cancer as early as possible, giving clinicians to
Click here to view original post
Bluestar Genomics Advances to Commercial Phase, Rebrands as ClearNote Health
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluestar Genomics today announced the company’s U.S. and international commercialization of its first test for early detection of pancreatic cancer in high-risk patients, and unveiled a new name, ClearNote Health™. The company also announced its first international distribution agreement with LifeStrands Genomics, a part of Pathology Asia’s Genomics and Life Sciences division. “ClearNote Health is focused on detecting cancer as early as possible, giving clinicians to