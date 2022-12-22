Security Sleuths: UC San Diego Computer Scientists’ Solutions to Security Issues Withstand the Test

The cybersecurity research outlined in five papers by UC San Diego computer scientists in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Security and Cryptography group has been recognized for shaping the present and future of their fields.

