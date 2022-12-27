Janux Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for JANX008, an EGFR-TRACTr for Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today announced that the Company has submitted the investigational new drug (IND) application for JANX008 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an EGFR-TRACTr in development for th

Click here to view original post