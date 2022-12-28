Boundless Bio to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boundless Bio. a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Zachary Hornby, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which will take place in San Francisco. Presentation details are as follows: Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 – 8:25 AM PT Location: The Westin St. Francis

