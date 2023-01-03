Newly Published Retrospective Analysis Showed Lower All-Cause Mortality Risk Among Parkinson’s Disease Psychosis Patients Treated with NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) Compared to Those Treated with Other Atypical Antipsychotics

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today that the journal Drug Safety published results from a retrospective analysis finding a lower mortality risk in patients with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP) treated with NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) compared to other atypical antipsychotics over 12 months and across various subgroups. NUPLAZID is the only medication approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with PDP

