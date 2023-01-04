Belharra Therapeutics Announces Broad Collaboration with Genentech to Discover and Develop Novel Medicines Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

SAN MATEO, Calif. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belharra Therapeutics, a privately held drug discovery company with a novel photoaffinity-based, non-covalent chemoproteomics platform, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The companies will collaborate employing Belharra’s proprietary platform to discover and develop small molecule medicines in multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, immuno-oncology, autoimmune, and neurodegenerative dise
