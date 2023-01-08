Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M

Dutch analytics and research services giant Qiagen has bought the forensic genetics company Verogen for $150 million, the companies announced Monday.

Verogen performs DNA testing on samples from crime scenes, war zones, natural disasters and other non-clinical or research settings. In recent years, criminal investigators and amateur sleuths have used genetic testing to solve cold cases that have remained dormant for years, often using genetic tests combined with large DNA databases to track down suspects.

In one high-profile case, investigators used DNA, combined with commercially available family genetic databases, to catch the “Golden State Killer,” an ex-police officer who eventually pled guilty to 13 murders that were committed in California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Qiagen will buy the closely-held company with cash, and expects sales from the unit of about $20 million this year, the companies said in a press release. The companies have had…

