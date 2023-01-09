ADARx Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Robert MacLeod, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing RNA-targeting therapeutics, today announced the expansion of their leadership team through the appointment of Robert MacLeod, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Robert to ADARx with his extensive experience in the oligonucleotide field,” said Dr. Zhen Li, President, and Chief Executive officer of ADARx. “As ADARx continues to grow, Robert will help to drive the e

