Scoop: Rakuten billionaire lines up $70M for photoimmunotherapy

E-commerce billionaire Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani has lined up another $70 million for his photoimmunotherapy biotech, a Rakuten Medical spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News in an email.

The Japanese and US biotech, which went under the name Aspyrian Therapeutics until a few years ago, has lined up that amount in debt and securities that can be acquired, according to an SEC filing from the last week of 2022. The spokesperson said the round was a convertible note.

Rakuten, which bears the same name as Mikitani’s e-commerce giant, had previously disclosed a $166 million Series D in July 2021.

The biotech has marketed a cancer drug in Japan since the first month of 2021 and is attempting to bring the asset, known as ASP-1929, to the US and other regions for patients with…

