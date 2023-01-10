CRISPR QC Closes Seed Round at $1.6M and Appoints George Bonaros to Board of Directors to Fuel Commercial Growth of Their CRISPR Analytics Platform

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CRISPR–On January 9th 2023, CRISPR QC has announced that they have closed their Seed Round at $1.6M and appoints George Bonaros to Board of Directors to fuel commercial growth of their CRISPR Analytics Platform. The round was led by Serra Ventures. CRISPR QC’s CRISPR Analytics Platform provides new dimensions of data and analytics to CRISPR gene editing that allows their partners to accelerate product development. The platform is built on CRISPR-Chip, which is uniquely capa

