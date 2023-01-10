Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Mandatory Unit Separation to Occur on January 13, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biotechnews–Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), announced today that, on January 13, 2023, the Company’s units, which trade with the ticker symbol “REVBU” will be mandatorily separated and the units will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each unit is comprised of one share of the Company’s common stock and one warrant that entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at price of $11.50 per share. In the separation,

Click here to view original post