As Illumina disappoints Wall Street, competitors make their case at JPM

Last September, Illumina pledged to decipher a person’s genetic code for as little as $200 with its new sequencing machines, part of a wider push to make genetic testing a routine part of check-ups.

At the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, competitor Element Biosciences said its technology could also sequence a genome for $200 – and potentially with machines that cost less.

“Our goal is to democratize sequencing by driving down costs,” said Element CEO Molly He.

The claim was among a string of announcements from rivals challenging Illumina’s command over the DNA sequencing market. Despite increased competition, Illumina disclosed at the conference that it’s growing at a healthy clip, but the company rattled investors by posting a lower-than-expected earnings forecast.

Element’s proclamation of a $200 genome in a news release initially struck genomics observers as game-changing news, considering that the company’s DNA sequencers…

