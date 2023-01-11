Sanofi extends commitment to $750M biotech startup fund

Last year, Sanofi’s venture arm was very busy taking the lead or participating in the funding rounds of several biotechs, and that activity will not be stopping any time soon.

The French pharma announced on Wednesday it has placed an additional multi-year commitment into Sanofi Ventures, with over $750 million in the venture arm’s coffers.

The injection of funds will aim to expand the “investment capacity” of Sanofi Ventures, which helps bankroll drug developers and digital health upstarts, starting as early as the seed stage. A Sanofi spokesperson declined to disclose the original size of the fund.

“This capital commitment signals Sanofi’s accelerated ambitions in the venture capital community and our continued desire to collaborate with global innovators in the best interests of patients,” said Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson in a statement.

Sanofi Ventures closed 10 investments across the therapeutics and digital space in 2022.

