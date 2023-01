— Phexxi is the first and only hormone-free contraceptive in the Favor product portfolio — SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) announced today that female telehealth leader Favor is now a specialty pharmacy provider of Phexxi® (lactic acid,…

Click here to view original post