SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for OR-449 for the Treatment of Pediatric Adrenocortical Carcinoma
Click here to view original post
Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for OR-449 for the Treatment of Pediatric Adrenocortical Carcinoma
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orphagen Pharmaceuticals Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for OR-449 for the Treatment of Pediatric Adrenocortical Carcinoma