Pfizer inks deal to snatch Abzena’s new North Carolina manufacturing site

Pfizer has scored itself a brand new manufacturing facility in Sanford, NC, about 40 miles south of the bustling Research Triangle Park.

The pharma giant inked a deal to acquire Abzena’s manufacturing plant, which boasts “extensive capabilities” for the production of biologics drug substance, the companies announced on Tuesday. While they’re keeping the financial figures under wraps for now, Pfizer said the deal is expected to close this quarter.

Construction is ongoing at the location, which Abzena selected back in April 2021 for its “access to a talented workforce and other resources.” Abzena said at the time that the new facility would cost more than $200 million and create about 325 jobs in Sanford.

While just 100 employees work there now, Pfizer expects to bring that…

