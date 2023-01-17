SFJ Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Transfer of Bentracimab Assets from PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SFJ Pharmaceuticals (“SFJ” or the “company”) today announced the closing of the sale and transfer of assets related to Bentracimab from PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“PhaseBio”) to SFJ. The sale and transfer was approved on December 31, 2022 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”), where PhaseBio’s chapter 11 case has been pending since October 2022. Since 2020, SFJ and PhaseBio have worked on co-developing Bentracimab (fo

Click here to view original post