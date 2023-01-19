Salk scientists receive $1.5 million from Sol Goldman Charitable Trust to research multiple sclerosis treatments

LA JOLLA—Salk Professor Ronald Evans and an interdisciplinary group of Institute researchers have been awarded a two-year, $1.5 million grant from the Sol Goldman Charitable Trust at the direction of cardiologist and Salk Trustee Benjamin Lewis. The award will fund a research project to explore connections between the gut, brain, and immune system in search of new therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS is a common chronic inflammatory, demyelinating, and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system in young adults, impacting the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. While the exact cause of MS is unknown, the disease affects nearly 1 million Americans and an estimated 2.8 million individuals worldwide.