JPM23 with Robert Nelsen: Our motto is ‘do cool s@*t’

Endpoints founder John Carroll sat down with ARCH managing director Robert Nelsen during JP Morgan to talk about innovation, what’s getting funded and what’s ahead in 2023. This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

John Carroll:

I’m here with Bob Nelsen, one of the co-founders of ARCH. Bob and I talk every now and then, usually about one of his latest crazy ideas that he’s invested a tremendous sum of money in. And I wanted to use this as an opportunity to talk about what he is about. Fascinating stuff. I did a little bit of research, not a lot, but I went back to Matt Herper’s article in 2016, when Leroy Hood described you as a genius at getting companies like Illumina started. And you’ve done a whole variety of different things. You were talking about getting involved in Alnylam, and you were talking about you being…

