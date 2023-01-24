LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sanford Burnham Prebys today announced plans to recruit up to 20 new faculty positions in research areas including cancer, neurodegeneration and computational biology. A substantial gift from noted businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford will support this initiative. “Denny is a visionary committed to making a better world,” says David A. Brenner, M.D., president and CEO of Sanford Burnham Prebys. “This is a transformational investment in the continued
Click here to view original post
Sanford Burnham Prebys Receives Landmark Gift from T. Denny Sanford to Recruit the Top Minds in Biomedical Research
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sanford Burnham Prebys today announced plans to recruit up to 20 new faculty positions in research areas including cancer, neurodegeneration and computational biology. A substantial gift from noted businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford will support this initiative. “Denny is a visionary committed to making a better world,” says David A. Brenner, M.D., president and CEO of Sanford Burnham Prebys. “This is a transformational investment in the continued