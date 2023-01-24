UC San Diego Health Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit Recognized Nationally

January 24, 2023 Mary Canady News Comments Off on UC San Diego Health Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit Recognized Nationally

UC San Diego Health’s gastroenterology endoscopy program has been recognized as a leader in quality and safety by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), the leading national gastrointestinal endoscopy medical society.

Click here to view original post