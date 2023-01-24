UC San Diego Health Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit Recognized Nationally

UC San Diego Health’s gastroenterology endoscopy program has been recognized as a leader in quality and safety by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), the leading national gastrointestinal endoscopy medical society.
