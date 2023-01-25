Computer Model of Influenza Virus Shows Universal Vaccine Promise

For the first time, researchers at UC San Diego have created an atomic-level computer model of the H1N1 virus that reveals new vulnerabilities, suggesting possible strategies for the design of future vaccines and antivirals against influenza.

