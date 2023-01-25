More Steps, Moderate Physical Activity Cuts Dementia, Cognitive Impairment Risk

UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science study: senior women were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment or dementia if they did more daily walking and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
