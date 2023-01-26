Abzena lays off more than 60 employees in California

Contract manufacturer Abzena has permanently laid off 66 employees at one of its San Diego sites, marking the latest in a string of layoffs spanning the biotech industry.

The layoffs took effect on Jan. 11 at the company’s 8810 Rehco Road site, according to a WARN notice filed with the Employment Development Department of California.

Abzena does have another location in the San Diego area, where the manufacturer invested $60 million and added 50,000 square feet in 2020. Endpoints News reached out to Abzena but has not received a response as of press time.

Just last week, Pfizer announced a deal to scoop up Abzena’s Sanford, NC manufacturing plant for an undisclosed amount. Abzena netted a $65 million investment last year to expand its drug substance and fill-finish manufacturing capacity at the Sanford site, and Pfizer expects the deal to close sometime…

