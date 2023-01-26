Abzena lays off more than 60 employees in California

January 26, 2023 Mary Canady News Comments Off on Abzena lays off more than 60 employees in California

Contract manufacturer Abzena has permanently laid off 66 employees at one of its San Diego sites, marking the latest in a string of layoffs spanning the biotech industry.

The layoffs took effect on Jan. 11 at the company’s 8810 Rehco Road site, according to a WARN notice filed with the Employment Development Department of California.

Abzena does have another location in the San Diego area, where the manufacturer invested $60 million and added 50,000 square feet in 2020. Endpoints News reached out to Abzena but has not received a response as of press time.

Just last week, Pfizer announced a deal to scoop up Abzena’s Sanford, NC manufacturing plant for an undisclosed amount. Abzena netted a $65 million investment last year to expand its drug substance and fill-finish manufacturing capacity at the Sanford site, and Pfizer expects the deal to close sometime…
Click here to view original post