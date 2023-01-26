Evotec inks license agreement with J&J; Oncolytic virus biotech prices $15M IPO

Drug discovery and development player Evotec entered another licensing deal with Big Pharma — this time with J&J’s Janssen.

The companies put out word that they entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with each other that focuses on targeted immune-based cancer therapies, to be commercialized by Janssen.

According to a statement, the collaboration will hinge on Evotec’s integrated drug discovery and manufacturing capabilities. During the pre-clinical R&D phase, the companies will collaborate closely — and then Janssen will take on full responsibility for both clinical development and commercialization.

That said, Evotec gets an undisclosed payment upfront and is entitled to both research and commercial milestones worth more than $350 million, plus tiered royalties.

It’s not Evotec’s first alliance with Big Pharma, as Evotec had a deal with Bristol Myers Squibb for a neurodegeneration candidate. Bristol Myers exercised its option in 2021,…

