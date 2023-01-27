FDA advisory committee votes unanimously in favor of bivalent Covid shots replacing primary series

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously in favor of “harmonizing” Covid vaccine compositions, meaning all current vaccine recipients would receive a bivalent vaccine, regardless of whether they’ve gotten their primary series.

Paul Offit

The vote marks an effort to clear up confusion around varying formulations and dosing schedules for current primary series and booster vaccines, as well as “get closer to the strains that are circulating,” according to committee member Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Right now, BA.4 is gone. BA.5 probably represents less than 5% of the population of what’s circulating, but it’s certainly a lot closer than Wuhan [the original strain],” he said.

As Mark Sawyer, pediatrics professor at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, summarized: “Bivalent is better. Simple is better.”

“I believe we still need to vaccinate the…

Click here to view original post