Pfizer lays off employees at California and Connecticut sites

Pfizer has laid off employees at its La Jolla, CA, and Groton, CT sites, according to multiple LinkedIn posts from former employees.

The Big Pharma confirmed to Endpoints News it has let go some employees, but a spokesperson declined to specify how many workers were impacted and the exact locations affected. Earlier this month, the drug developer had confirmed to Endpoints it was sharpening its focus and doing away with some early research on areas such as rare disease, oncology and gene therapies.

In an emailed statement to Endpoints Friday morning, Pfizer said it is “increasing earlier external innovation efforts.”

“Our efforts to rebalance our R&D portfolio and implement these strategic changes will result in colleague impact in certain areas of our organization. In other cases, there will be new…

