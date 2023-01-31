Biological Dynamics, Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health collaborate on pancreatic cancer research

SAN DIEGO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biological Dynamics, a company commercializing its exosome-isolation ExoVerita™ platform, announced a collaboration with the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health to validate its application for the early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The collaboration will test retrospective samples from over 200 patients starting this month. The ExoVerita™ platform is being investigated at NYU Langone Health, among other premier instituti

Click here to view original post