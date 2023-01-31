Salk Professor John Reynolds named 2022 AAAS Fellow

LA JOLLA (January 31, 2023)— Salk Institute Professor John Reynolds has been named a 2022 Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science. Reynolds is among 506 new AAAS Fellows spanning 24 scientific disciplines who were nominated by their peers for their distinguished efforts to advance science.

“We are thrilled that John has been selected as a 2022 AAAS Fellow,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “He is a world leader in studying how the brain perceives the external world, allowing us to interact with our environments. This nomination is a prestigious recognition of his scientific advancements in neuroscience.”

Reynolds, holder of the Fiona and Sanjay Jha Chair in Neuroscience, uses computational modeling, visual…

