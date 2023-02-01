Forty-Three Youth Representing 37 States Selected by STEM Next Opportunity Fund’s Million Girls Moonshot Initiative to Join the Youth-Led Flight Crew

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–STEM Next Opportunity Fund’s Million Girls Moonshot announced its second cohort of its Flight Crew – a youth ambassadors program that is advancing equity for girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The expanded 2023 Flight Crew was recently announced as a STEM Next commitment to the White House National Space Council’s priority to promote career awareness of space opportunities. The Flight Crew elevates youth voices to inspire more young peo

Click here to view original post