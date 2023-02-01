GreenLight’s mRNA vaccine nabs trial OK; Ratio reels in radiotherapy funds

GreenLight Biosciences will test its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine in Rwanda, the biotech said.

The RNA R&D and manufacturing company said the Rwanda FDA gave the go-ahead for a Phase I/II study testing the vaccine as a booster for people who have already been vaccinated against the pandemic virus.

“It is especially important to develop vaccines that are globally affordable and scalable. GreenLight’s efforts to initiate this clinical study in Rwanda show the company’s commitment to support Africa’s goal of affordable vaccine self-sufficiency,” said Mark Dybul, who chairs GreenLight’s scientific advisory board for human health, in a press release.

The move comes a few months after GreenLight laid off 25% of its workforce and reeled in about $109 million in financing. The company is working with CDMO partner Samsung Biologics.

Other plans include a shingles vaccine candidate, with the help of Serum Institute of India;…

Click here to view original post