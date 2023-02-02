SalpPOOP Study Highlights Biogeochemical Importance of Zooplankton Fecal Pellets

New research links fivefold increases in carbon absorption to salp prevalence in the uppermost reaches of the ocean. It is thus a key natural process that mitigates the effects of fossil fuel use and other activities contributing to climate change.

