SalpPOOP Study Highlights Biogeochemical Importance of Zooplankton Fecal Pellets

New research links fivefold increases in carbon absorption to salp prevalence in the uppermost reaches of the ocean. It is thus a key natural process that mitigates the effects of fossil fuel use and other activities contributing to climate change.
