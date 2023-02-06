Last year’s solid venture capital investment in life sciences was, as expected, focused on the big three markets of San Diego, Boston and San Francisco. But as a Cushman & Wakefield report found, emerging markets saw significant spikes of interest, perhaps suggesting a shift toward building startups and more lab space outside established markets.
Some nascent centers of biotech investment saw big years, bolstered by a handful of headline-grabbing deals: Denver got an influx of $486.6M, up 6%; Austin startups nabbed $345M, up 80%; Minneapolis firms raised $275M, up 26%; and Atlanta saw $86M, up 2%. Many of these markets also saw a…
Emerging Markets Saw Spike Of Life Sciences VC Funds In 2022
