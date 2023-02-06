Emerging Markets Saw Spike Of Life Sciences VC Funds In 2022

Last year’s solid venture capital investment in life sciences was, as expected, focused on the big three markets of San Diego, Boston and San Francisco. But as a Cushman & Wakefield report found, emerging markets saw significant spikes of interest, perhaps suggesting a shift toward building startups and more lab space outside established markets.

Some nascent centers of biotech investment saw big years, bolstered by a handful of headline-grabbing deals: Denver got an influx of $486.6M, up 6%; Austin startups nabbed $345M, up 80%; Minneapolis firms raised $275M, up 26%; and Atlanta saw $86M, up 2%. Many of these markets also saw a…

