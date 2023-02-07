Equillium to Present at the SVB Securities Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the SVB Securities Annual Global Biopharma Conference. Management will provide a recap of the recent partnership agreement with Ono Pharmaceuticals, and an overview of the multi-cytokine inhibitor platform focused on EQ101 for the

Click here to view original post